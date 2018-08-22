Babu Owino to lead MPs in Uganda protest to demand Bobi Wine’s release

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Three Members of Parliament have vowed to lead a delegation of MPs to Uganda to hold a protest in the next one week if Ugandan MP Robert Kyagulanyi – popularly known as Bobi Wine – is not released.

The MPs under the auspices of Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association led by its Secretary General Babu Owino issued the ultimatum on Wednesday cautioning that they will lobby their colleagues to go to Kampala to start a revolution that will among other things champion for the release of Bobi Wine.

Speaking at Parliament buildings, Owino said they will not be intimidated by the oppressive and dictatorial nature of President Yoweri Museveni and welcomed attempts by authorities in Uganda to arrest them once they land in Kampala.

He condemned the arrest of the Kyaddondo East MP and described Museveni’s autocratic system of ruling as barbaric and archaic.

“We have been arrested before and we do not fear Museveni. We will be taking a revolutionary demonstration to Uganda because it is high time things change in our neighbouring country. We cannot sit, and watch injustices being committed in the continent.

Owino said actions depicted by the Ugandan authorities are a true testament that Museveni is unfit to hold office and that it was necessary for him to quit.

“We cannot allow Museveni to kill the future of the youth. He has proved time and again that he is unsuitable to be in office,” he said.

Besides organizing a trip to Uganda for the demonstrations, the Embakasi East lawmaker said that demonstrations will also be held here in Nairobi at the Ugandan embassy to have it closed until Wine is released.

Nyando MP Jared Okello said Wine should be released unconditionally and pave way for the rule of law to take its course.

He took issue with the Ugandan authorities castigating them of exercising primitive ways of how it continues to handle the forceful detention of Wine.

“Uganda is not a Banana Republic, it is not run by the rule of the jungle, there are laws which dictate on how the country should be governed and Museveni has made it his business to violate these laws.

Okello challenged Museveni to rise up to the occasion and be the leader that he should be, being the Chair of the East African Community and display leadership.

Nominated MP Gideon Keter and organizing secretary for the body said they will go to any length to fight for Wine’s release.

Different right groups continue to pile pressure on Ugandan authorities to release Wine, a sharp critic of Museveni who has publicly scolded his way of ruling.