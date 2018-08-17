Appeals Court upholds election of Starehe MP Charles Njagua

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The Court of Appeal has upheld the election of Starehe MP Charles Kanyi Njagua.

Appellate Judge Agnes Murgor dismissed the appeal filed by ODM’s Steve Mbogo who had been dissatisfied with the judgement of High Court Justice Fred Ochieng’ in February.

The Court of Appeal agreed with Justice Ochieng’s finding that Mbogo did not provide sufficient evidence to support his claims that the election was marred by irregularities.

Lady Justice Murgor ruled that failure by the Returning Officer to sign off Forms 35 A was a minor issue and did not have any impact on the results of the election.