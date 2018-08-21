Amnesty boss lauds war on graft, says more should be done

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, August 21 – Amnesty International has lauded the government’s war on graft saying it is long overdue but a step in the right direction.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Secretary General Kumi Naidoo stressed that no one should be spared in the crackdown on graft regardless of the social status or political standing.

He has, however, pointed out that due process should be followed and the rights of those accused upheld.

“If you have a government in power, it can do many things to show that it is serious in the fight against corruption if it is going to have credibility, and for people to feel that corruption is being dealt with in an equitable way. Whether it is a person close to the government or not, they should be treated in the same way,” he stated.

He said the government should maintain vigilance and be consistent in the war on graft for it to have a long-term effect.

“Serious efforts to address a historic culture of corruption should continue to appeal to the government to be consistent and vigilant in the way they address corruption,” he stated.

His sentiments come even as the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and his CID counterpart George Kinoti have spearheaded the war on corruption which has netted head of government institutions, directors of companies and various MPs and Governors.

Among those who have also been targeted in the war on graft include the National Land Commission Chairman Muhammad Swazuri and Kenya Power officials.

Four hundred procurement and accounting officers have however been cleared in the ongoing vetting exercise, that was ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 1.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had in his Madaraka Day speech ordered a lifestyle audit in government institutions, beginning with procurement heads to expose those linked to graft in part of the ongoing war against corruption.

According to Government Spokesperson, Eric Kiraithe, the 400 have been cleared in the first phase of the vetting exercise, which is almost complete.

Kiraithe said that the second cohort of public officers to be vetted have already been identified and will be duly notified to provide requisite details.