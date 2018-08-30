Agriculture PS, 2 others due in court Thursday afternoon

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe is due in court Thursday afternoon over the Sh11 billion scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board.

Lesiyampe who was arrested earlier in the day will be charged alongside former NCPB Managing Director Newton Terer and Finance Manager Cornel Kiprotich while others will be charged on Friday.

According to the Ethics and Ant Corruption Commission (EACC) Deputy Chief Executive officer Michael Mubea, they will be facing wilful failure to comply with law relating to management of public property charges.

“We are planning to have the three whom are here arraigned in court this afternoon at about 2.30pm. The rest will follow as soon as we bring them to book,” he stated.

“The Cereals Board has incurred a debt of Sh11.3billion in form of maize supplied to them but out of that they had paid Sh7 billion,” he said.

The suspects are also accused of failing to follow procedure in the purchase of maize, with their decision having benefited non-genuine farmers.

“They will be charged with conspiracy to defraud, fraudulent acquisition of public funds, abuse of office, unauthorized spending of public funds and neglect of duties among others,” he stated.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji stated that he has authorised the prosecution of all suspects involved in the scandal, in which the board purchased maize from phony companies at the expense of genuine farmers.

Detectives at the anti-graft body are looking for eight other suspects.

Others being pursued include Accounts Clerk Caroline Kipchoge Cherono, NCBP Eldoret Silo Manager Kibet Korir, Records officer Eric Talam and County Director of Agriculture Joseph Cheboi.

The probe by the anti-graft body so far covered the Eldoret Depot where the largest payments were made, but investigations are ongoing in other depots.