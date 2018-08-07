7 posing as DP’s staff arrested for conning public

Posted on by JOSEPH MURAYA
Detectives recovered more than 650 laptops and three vehicles with fake government number plates/CFM NEWS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Police are holding seven suspects who have been using Deputy President William Ruto’s name to con people.

The seven were arrested Monday night from a house in Loresho, Nairobi during a sting operation where detectives recovered more than 650 laptops and three vehicles with fake government number plates.

Also recovered were Kenya Revenue Authority stickers, whose authenticity is yet to be established.

According to officers attached to the flying squad, the seven have been importing laptops using the DP’s name from unsuspecting suppliers.

The suspects, police say, were using fake local purchasing orders to rip-off members of the public, claiming that it was the DP’s office that was procuring the goods, mostly electronics.

The first complaint was received at Athi River Police Station.

“The complaints originated from Athi River. We shall go to court to seek for more time to conclude investigations,” a senior officer privy to the details of the case told Capital FM News.

Detectives traced them using signals from their phones.

Some of the suspects have previous cases of conning members of the public.

