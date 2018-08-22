68.8pc impounded sugar fit for consumption, says Munya

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Some 396, 928 bags of sugar are set for destruction after failing to meet Kenya Bureau of Standards quality requirements.

Industry, Trade and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said the sugar will be destroyed in strict compliance with the law at the owners’ cost.

Speaking at a press conference, Munya stated that over 1.7 million bags of sugar have so far been seized by the multi-agency team.

However, 68.8pc of the sugar samples drawn from 45 counties across the country have passed the KEBS quality test while 31.2pc failed in various parameters, including moisture content, yeast, colour, total viable count and polarisation.

“KEBS will apply for a court order to allow the process of destruction to kick off. Then NEMA Public Health and KEBS will follow the laid procedure to destroy it,” said Munya.

He added the sugar that has been tested and certified to be compliant with the standards will be released to the owners and appropriate record kept.

“The sugar that has met the requirements and that meant for repossessing will be released to the owners under conditions. It shall be escorted by police to the designated processing factories, be reprocessed to ensure full compliance with applicable standards,” he outlined.

Apart from sugar, the CS further pointed out that KEBS had also seized 763 samples of edible cooking oils in which 161 complied with the standards and have already been released to the owners while 484 containers were rejected and 118 are pending test completion.

Similarly, 361 containers of fertiliser that failed KEBS quality test will be destroyed at importers’ cost if they do not reship them out of the country in the next 30 days.

The CS who was accompanied by KEBS officials assured that his ministry is determined to protect the public from consuming contraband products.