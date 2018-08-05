5 suspects arrested over the murder of Kamakwa chief

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya Aug 1 –Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the cold blood murder of Kamakwa Location Chief Peter Nyuguto last week on Thursday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday said the suspects are in police custody.

He said police officers in Nyeri are also following useful and reliable leads to ensure those behind the heinous act are arrested.

“The investigations on the murder of the chief have gone on well and we have suspects in custody and were are looking for more, we have very useful leads what happened and we will get to the bottom of it,” the CS noted

Speaking at Gitathi-ini village in Nyeri when he visited the widow of the slain chief, Matiangi said a security operation was underway in Nyeri to ensure that the recent increase in insecurity is addressed.

“Stepping up the level of security in Nyeri begins tonight and we are going to increase deployments and we are going to ensure we do better patrols around and we are going to have better personnel,” Matiangi stated

Kamakwa, Kamuyu and Gitathi-ini area in Nyeri has been marked as epicentres of crime for a long time with most hardcore and dreaded criminals in Kenyan history like Gerald Wambugu Munyeria (Wanugu) who hails from Kamuyu village in the outskirts of Nyeri Town.

In April 2016, Gakawa sub location assistant chief Martin Githinji Mureithi was shot dead by unknown assailant at his home with villagers saying it was due to his staunch stand on fight against illicit brews.

He reported that there is upsurge of crime in Nyeri and they have reviewed the matter with security bosses in Nyeri during a closed door security meeting that was held in the Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega’s office.

During the meeting, Matiangi said they reviewed many cases of alcohol abuse, drug trafficking and movement of people from other regions to Nyeri leading to a security lapse.

He said the national government was rattled by the killing of the chief adding all the security organs are alert to bring the criminals to book.

“Hao wakora walituitia kazi na sasa tutaifanya vilivyo (Those criminal have called us to duty and we shall do exactly that),” he stated

Matiangi also regretted the killing of another chief in Turkana by bandits from Ethiopia saying the ministry dealing with the matter in a diplomatic way.

He remembered the slain Kamakwa chief as a dedicated and committed government official who was on the forefront to fight insecurity and illicit brews.

He vowed that the national government will not be cowed by the criminals who are killing innocent people but they will crack the whip to ensure they face full force of the law.

Matiangi called on chiefs and other administration officials to stand in unison I the fight against criminals.

In efforts to sustain calm in Nyeri, Matiangi said police patrols will increased.

He also assured teachers and parents that the government has good security arrangements to ensure the National Music Festivals is not disrupted.

On his part, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga echoed similar remarks urging all the chiefs and other security organs to remain firm in their duties terming the murder of the Kamakwa chief as an act of cowardice.

He said that the county will collaborate with the national government in boosting security in the county noting that his county government has already issued 10 vehicles to ensure police patrols are enhanced.

Matiangi was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu among other leaders.