4 suspects in SIM card fraud due in court

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Four suspects arrested over the SIM swap scandal are due in court Thursday morning.

The suspects were arrested in Eldoret during an operation by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations who recovered over 20,000 SIM cards.

Also seized in the operation were over 300 mobile phone and laptops the suspects have been using in the scam.

DCI Boss George Kinoti stated that more raids will be conducted to arrest their accomplices.

“Detectives from @DCI_Kenya (Wednesday) afternoon arrested four suspects; two females and two males for the offence of illegal registration of SIM cards. Approximately 30,000 SIM cards, 240 iPhones, 150 MI phones, 2 laptops, 2 inverters & other electrical appliances were recovered,” he stated.