4 died in Thursday dawn accident near Mtwapa

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Four people were killed in a Thursday dawn accident after a matatu rammed into a stationery lorry at Rea Vipingo near Mtwapa.

According to Kilifi County Commissioner Magu Mutundika, the matatu was trying to overtake another vehicle when it the accident occurred at about 5.45 am.

“There was a lorry which had stalled on the road and was stationery. The driver of this matatu thereafter tried to overtake another vehicle and in the process hit the lorry,”

Mutundika told Capital FM News that the four died on the spot and scores were injured.” Following this, four of the passengers died on the spot.”

He stated that those who were injured were taken to the Kilifi County Referral Hospital and are receiving treatment.