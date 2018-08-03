3 Students arrested over murder of teacher in Nyakach

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 30 – Three students are in police custody following the murder of a secondary school teacher in Nyakach sub-county Wednesday night.

Two are high school students while the other is an undergraduate student in one of the universities in the country.

Walter Ogache, a local administrator stated the suspects waylaid the teacher from a local pub in Nyamaroka centre before hacking him to death.

Ogache explained that the three and the victim were all in a local pub when the students demanded a drink from the teacher but he declined.

The three then walked out and waylaid the decreased teacher as he cycled back to school killing him.

They are being detained at Pap Onditi Police Station and will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.