19 Nigerians arrested for conning Kenyans through social media platforms

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18- Police have detained 19 Nigerians, accused of engaging in electronic fraud targeting Kenyans.

The 19 were residing in Umoja, Kasarani and Roysambu Estates within Nairobi.

According to detectives, “the fraudsters have been befriending unsuspecting Kenyans on social media after which they initiate friendly conversations that promise the victim goodies to be sent through DHL at the airport.”

Later, detectives say they would call the victims and ask them to send clearance fees for the alleged parcel.

But as soon one has sent cash, they will switch off their phones and cut all other communications means they had used.

“This is therefore to warn members of the general public against such fraudsters,” police cautioned Kenyans, through a statement posted on their social media platforms.

More suspects are being pursued.