Woman wanted over Dubai heist charged in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – A middle aged woman was on Thursday arraigned in a Nairobi court over Sh140 million allegedly stolen in Dubai.

The prosecution had asked the court to allow police to hold Rebecca Musau for a period of 14 days in order to complete investigations.

However, the court did not issue orders sought by the prosecution since the suspect’s lawyer was absent.

The matter will be heard on Friday and directions issued over time extension sought by the investigating officer.

The trial magistrate ordered the suspect be remanded at Muthaiga police station and her counsel be given access to her.

Principal Magistrate Bernard Nzakyo was told by the prosecutor Lindsey Mugambi that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday at Namanga border while trying to cross into Tanzania.

The prosecutor said that Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet had received information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the suspect together with her accomplice had left Dubai after it was reported that some money in transit had gone missing.

It is at that point the immigration department was asked to put the suspect on the radar.

Upon arrest, the suspect was taken to her home in Kamulu where police recovered Sh13 million.

Police say the suspect failed to explain source of the cash.

Police, the court heard, want the suspect extradited to Dubai where she is wanted.