We will not be blackmailed, intimidated-Senate team hit back over Solai threats

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 5 – Senators in the ad-hoc committee investigating the Solai Dam tragedy which claimed 47 lives have shrugged off attempts by unnamed individuals to intimidate them.

Led by the Committee Chairman Mutula Kilonzo Junior told a news conference that the some unknown parties had in the past two weeks been trying to contact them with a view of compromising the outcome of their probe.

“Those people who are looking for numbers of senators to this committee, should go to the Clerk, the numbers are available. But we will not be intimidated, we will not be cowered, we will not be bought, we will not be compromised. We will do our job as the Senate of this Republic and report our findings,” he stated.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika in whose county the tragedy occurred vowed to ensure justice is delivered to affected families.

Senators Sylvia Kasanga (Nominated), Malik Imana (Turkana) and Johnson Sakaja assured Kenyans and those affected that they will give far-reaching recommendations.

“I asked a question the other day, what would the response have been like, if this things had happened in Lavington, Karen or in one of those leafy suburbs, what if Ngong River would have burst its banks and brought down a residential apartment in Kileleshwa or it caused massive floods in Kilimani, I am sure you would have thought it is a national disaster; but why is it that we are lessening the value of the live just because the victims are poor,” Senator Sakaja posed.

The Senate team and a team accampained by the Water Cabinet are expected to tour the dam on Friday for a familiarization and fact-finding tour.

The team on Tuesday learned that the Solai Dam was constructed illegally.

The Senate team further noted that the Solai Dam waters were being supplied by the Watkins Stream, which was abstracted completely by the owner.

The Senators also said they were dissatisfied with the work of NEMA and WARMA after it emerged that their officers failed to carry out routine inspection on the facility as well as failing to monitor operations at the Solai farm.