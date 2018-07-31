We are compiling data of Kibarani grabbers, says Mombasa official

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 31 – The Mombasa County government is compiling a list of suspected land grabbers of the Kibarani dumpsite.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mombasa County Lands Executive Edward Nyale said following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive that National Land Commission should quickly revoke Kibarani title deeds, they will assist the Muhammad Swazuri-led commission with the data they have.

“We are compiling data and from tomorrow or day after we shall sit with National Land Commission and the Ministry of Land to start the process of revocation,” said Nyale.

Earlier, Nyale, through the County Communication Director Richard Chacha, had said he will name the alleged land grabbers of the Kibarani dumpsite.

However, the Lands Executive beat a hasty retreat saying the data is incomplete.

He also failed to say how many people are beneficiary of the irregular allocation and how big is that land.

On Monday, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho met with Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko and Tourism CS Najib Balala and in unison promised to shut down the Kibarani dumpsite and put up a green park.