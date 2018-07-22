Visiting Korean leader donates 33,000MT of rice for refugees

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22 – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Friday received a donation of 33,000 metric tons of rice from the Government of the Republic of Korea.

The donation will enable the agency to provide food assistance to more than 1.5 million people, mostly refugees, living in Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda.

The 33,000 metric tons donation is the first-ever rice donation received from Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The donation was handed over to the global food agency by visiting Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon at a warehouse in Nairobi.

“The rice provided by the Government of the Republic of Korea may not be enough to solve the entire hunger issue, but I hope that it can help to ease refugee hunger,” said Nak-yon.

“I hope that even one sack of rice can help to ease the minds of these refugees.”

In Kenya, 13,000 metric tons of rice will allow WFP to continue providing in-kind food assistance to the 400,000 refugees living in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps for at least four months starting in August.

“We are here today to recognise the generosity of the Government, the farmers and the people of the Republic of Korea,” said Erika Joergensen, WFP’s Regional Director.

“I truly hope and believe this is the beginning of a strong partnership between WFP and the Republic of Korea.”

15,000 metric tons of rice has already been dispatched to Ethiopia while another 5,000 metric tons will benefit refugees in Uganda.

Cereals comprise about 75 percent of the refugees’ food basket.

Every month, refugees receive cereals, pulses, vegetable oil, a nutrient-enriched flour made from soya and maize, and a cash transfer from WFP to meet their basic food needs.