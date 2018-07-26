Two more suspects in SIM swap scam arrested

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Police have arrested two more suspects over the recent spate of SIM swapping cases targeting subscribers.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two who are employees of Safaricom were arrested in Eldoret.

They are wanted by police in Molo, Kitale and Garsen.

“Detectives from @DCI_Kenya have this afternoon arrested Mr. Douglas Kiplimo Too and Ms. Linda Najoli Idali both employees of @SafaricomPLC in connection with #Sim Swap Fraud. The two were arrested in Eldoret & are wanted by #DCIMolo,#DCIKitale & #DCIGarsen,” a tweet from the DCI stated.

Members of the public have been urged to refrain from giving personal data to individuals claiming to be calling from mobile telephone firms or responding to strange calls or messages asking for the same.

Earlier, three other suspects including a Safaricom Customer Care Executive who has since been dismissed were nabbed over the incidents.