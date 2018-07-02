Two men to face charges for defrauding car buyers of millions of shillings

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 2 – Two notorious conmen, who’ve been posing as motor vehicle dealers to defraud unsuspecting buyers of millions of shillings, will be charged Monday morning.

Nairobi police Boss Joseph Ole Tito stated that the two, in their early thirties, “were arrested following numerous complaints by victims who led police to set a trap for the suspects, tracking them down to a car yard on Kiambu Road.”

The suspects mainly got clients from Facebook where they used to post high-end vehicles for quick sale at an attractive cost.

They were arrested after five buyers complained they had been conned.

The two operated from a car bazar along Kiambu Road, Nairobi where they pretended to be dealers and showcasing “their vehicles on sale”.

Tito said the suspects used Facebook accounts of genuine car importers to market their “cars”.

Interested and unsuspecting buyers would see the posts and call or summoned to the bazaar where they were convinced the dealers are genuine and later make deposits.

It was until the weekend that police laid a trap on the dealers after posing as buyers that the two were arrested.