Two die in Kisii following quarry accident

Shares

, KISII, Kenya, Jul 23 – Two people have died after a quarry collapsed as they were working at Bitare village, Bonchari constituency.

Dennis Okero and Douglas Ratemo were crushing rocks some 30 meters deep in the quarry when a hanging rock fell on them.

Joash Morara an eyewitness said the two were with others when the mishap occurred.

“We were alerted by some children who raised alarm on reaching the site, “said Morara.

Obed Mogambi who manages another nearby site said they tried to rescue the victims with little success.

“We tried our best and we managed to push the stone but unfortunately the two were dead, “said Mogambi.

Bonchari Sub-County Commissioner Kipkoech Kigen said they had temporarily closed the quarry.

He asked the residents not to expose themselves to risks by working in such deep quarries.

Kisii County NEMA Director Tom Togo said that the quarry was not regulated.

“The residents are not using appropriate technology and correct machines risking their safety, so we had a temporary ban as we work out modalities on how the community can get the rocks using better machines and have a better market,” said Togo.