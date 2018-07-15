Twitter not done with ‘Lifestyle Audit’ just yet

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Twitter is set to continue with its cleanup exercise it started last week that saw users losing a significant number of followers.

The App said the drop may happen again as Twitter is not done with the cleanup.

Twitter deleted and suspended millions of alleged fake accounts that saw normal accounts dropping followers of between 1 and 6 percent while accounts with bought fake followers were massively hit.

Among the locally hit users include renowned bloggers Cyprian Nyakundi and Xtiandela who both registered a decline in followership of about half a million.

“Twitter’s efforts to maintain healthy and transparent conversations will probably continue, so brace yourselves ;),” the social media website said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto were also affected, losing 16,098 and 7,465 followers respectively as at 2:30pm on Friday when Capital FM News last checked the number of followers they had on Twitter.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and his 2017 presidential running mate Kalonzo Musyoka also lost a significant number of followers, at 11,159 and 3,387 respectively.

Twitter had announced the cleanup on Wednesday in reforms it said were aimed at safeguarding the confidence in follower counts.

The social site had warned that users with larger follower counts will experience a significant drop when it moved to delete invalidated accounts.

“Over the years, we’ve locked accounts when we detected sudden changes in account behavior. In these situations, we reach out to the owners of the accounts and unless they validate the account and reset their passwords, we keep them locked with no ability to log in,” Twitter announced.

“This week, we’ll be removing these locked accounts from follower counts across profiles globally. As a result, the number of followers displayed on many profiles may go down,” it said, explaining that, “most people will see a change of four followers or fewer; others with larger follower counts will experience a more significant drop,” the public network warned.