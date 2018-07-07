Twin blasts kill five in attack on Somalia’s security ministry

Shares

, Mogadishu, Somalia, Jul 7 – Two explosions rocked Somalia’s internal security ministry in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday morning killing five civilians, a police officer said, in the latest attack claimed by Shabaab militants.

“There were two blasts targeting the internal security compound near parliament,” said Ibrahim Mohamed, a police commander.

“We have confirmed five dead and more than ten wounded,” he said, adding that four militants had also been killed.

Another security official said the attackers included a suicide bomber and three gunmen.

In a statement posted on a jihadist website, the Al-Qaeda aligned Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility.

The Shabaab has been fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu for over a decade.

Despite losing towns and territory in recent years the group continues to carry out regular bombings and armed raids on government, security and civilian targets in the capital and elsewhere.