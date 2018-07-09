Swiss leader to engage President Kenyatta on Big Four

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 9 – The President of Switzerland Alain Berset is expected to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta later on Monday at the start of his two-day official visit.

The Swiss leader arrived in the country at 4:30 pm on Sunday.

Prior to his arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where he was received by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma, Berset had tweeted saying he expected to have fruitful engagements with Kenyatta.

“Mimi Rais wa Uswizi naja kutembea nchi ya Jamhuri ya Kenya kuanzia siku ja Jumapili hadi Jumanne wiki ijayo. Naja nikijua kuwa Kenya ina sifa ya kuwa nzuri ilio na watu wakarimu sana (As the President of the Swiss Confederatrion, I will be arriving in Kenya on Sunday for an official visit that will last until Tuesday. I visit knowing Kenya has a good reputation with kind people),” he tweeted in Kenya’s national language.

“Natarajia kuwa na mazungumzo mazuri (I expect to have fruitful discussions),” he added.

According to the State House Press Office, the 46-year-old leader of the Swiss Social Democratic Party will hold bilateral discussions with President Kenyatta on the Big Four Agenda pillars of food security, affordable housing, manufacturing, and universal healthcare.

The two leaders will also discuss migration and regional security in the seven-member Inter-Governmental Development Authority (IGAD) bloc before holding a joint media briefing at 11am on Monday.

Berset took over as the leader of the Swiss Confederation at the age of 45 in January this year, becoming the youngest leader in the country’s history since Marcel Pilet-Golaz in 1934.

He has been the head of the Home Affairs Department since January 2012.