Swiss leader due in for talks with President Kenyatta

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 8 – Swiss President Alain Berset arrives in the country later Sunday for a three-day official visit, during which he will hold talks with his host President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Security officials privy to his itinerary say he will also visit Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana before jetting back to Switzerland on Tuesday.

In his talks with President Kenyatta, officials say the two will mainly talk about the economic and political relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them.

They are mainly keen to strengthen cooperation in the war against corruption as well as issues around health projects which is one of President Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda to shape his legacy.

Kenya is viewed as one of Switzerland’s five most crucial trading partners south of Sahara.

On Sunday, Berset tweeted in Swahili, about his visit to Kenya, “Mimi rais wa Uswizi naja kutembea nchi ya Jamhuri ya #Kenya kuanzia siku ya Jumapili hadi Jumanne wiki ijayo. Naja nikijua kuwa Kenya ina sifa ya kuwa nchi nzuri ilio na watu wakarimu sana. Natarajia kuwa na mazungumzo mazuri . (As Swiss President, I am visiting Kenya from Sunday to Tuesday. I come well aware that Kenya has a history of being a good country with good people. I hope for fruitful discussions with my host).

He is also scheduled to hold talks with officials from various sectors, including the Judiciary and civil society representatives.