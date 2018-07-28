Sonko tells students to use dialogue to resolve complaints

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has warned students against engaging in indiscipline that leads to the destruction of property in schools.

Governor Sonko has said his administration will not condone cases of school unrest that have rocked the country over the last two months.

He warned that those found culpable will face the full wrath of the law.

Speaking during a fundraiser at St Anne’s Girls Secondary School in Makadara Constituency, Sonko advised students to stop burning schools because of minor issues, which can be resolved through dialogue.

“We will not allow cases of indiscipline, which eventually leads to destruction of property, within Nairobi schools. If you engage in such vices your parents will end up shouldering the burden of reconstructing schools,” he said.

Sonko reminded the students that parents have sacrificed a lot economically to ensure their children get good education.

He also advised the students not to give up in life if they fail to secure university admission after their national exams, giving an example of how he overcame life challenges since childhood to rise to his current position.

“I’m a good example of how anyone of you can overcome life challenges to achieve their dreams. My parents were from a humble background, but I didn’t give up since I knew education is the key to success,” said Sonko.

He insisted that his administration will fully implement the Ministry of Education policy that outlawed construction of structures outside school compounds.

“The Nairobi County Government won’t allow illegal structures outside school compounds since they have previously been blamed for drug trafficking and burning of schools,” added the county boss.

Makadara MP George Aladwa, who also addressed the gathering backed Sonko’s remarks, saying that he fully supports removal of illegal structures outside schools in his constituency.

The event was also attended by county officials, dozens of MCAs, among other leaders.