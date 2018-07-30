Sonko suspends Chief of Staff, 2 other officials over graft

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has suspended Chief of Staff Brian Mugo over misuse of funds.

Mugo was suspended together with acting Finance Chief Officer Ekaya Alumasi and acting Head of County Treasury Stephen Mutua.

He has now asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to move with speed to investigate the matter.

He stated that those found culpable will be prosecuted.

Earlier this year, Sonko has sent 30 county procurement staff on forced leave.

They were accused of inflating and issuing Local Purchase Orders (LPO) and Service Orders (LSO) without the requisite approval by the Governor.

In a letter dated April 19, County Secretary and Head of County Public Service Peter Kariuki stated that the staff were ‘identified through perusal of available documentation’ and had been given 14 days to show cause why they should not be dismissed.