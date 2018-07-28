Sonko leads seizure of playground in South C, gives grabbers ultimatum

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has issued an ultimatum to land grabbers in the city warning that they’ll face forceful eviction from public land if they fail to vacate.

Governor Sonko has said the Nairobi City County Government has issued a 14-day notice to private developers who have encroached on public land and road reserves to demolish the illegal structures or face eviction.

Speaking on Saturday when he supervised the demolition of a wall that had encroached on a road reserve along Access Road in South C Estate, Sonko stated that all illegal structures erected on public land and those blocking county projects from progressing will be brought down.

“We will repossess all grabbed public land in the city and ensure all county projects that had stalled due to land grabbing are completed,” he said.

The demolition of the wall along Access Road in South C estate also led to repossession of a grabbed public playground in the area.

Governor Sonko also issued a directive to the Nairobi City County Government Enforcement Department to ensure all illegal structures erected near a water reservoir in South C are demolished.

“The South C water reservoir which is capable of holding five million cubic meters of water is not operational because private developers have interfered with water pipes that feed the reservoir, added Sonko.

Speaking at the same venue, roads and transport CEC Mohamed Dagane said the rehabilitation of the 1.1km Access road had stalled for the last three years due to encroachment of a road reserve by a private developer.

Langata MP Nixon Korir and South C Ward MCA Osman Khalif who were also present welcomed the move by Governor Sonko to demolish illegal structures built on public land across the City.

“I thank the Governor for being firm on his promise to reclaim grabbed public land in Nairobi. I’m appealing to the Governor to ensure all grabbed public play grounds are repossessed by the County Government,” said Korir.

South C Residents Association Chairlady, Ranjana Bharaj who was part of the delegation during the demolition exercise hailed Governor Sonko’s administration for reviving rehabilitation of Access Road which had stalled due to encroachment on road reserve by a private developer.