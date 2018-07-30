Sonko kicks off exercise to reclaim grabbed land

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has put all land grabbers on notice saying the Nairobi County Government will deal with them ruthlessly.

Sonko stated that his administration will kick off an exercise seeking to repossess all grabbed land in Nairobi.

He appealed to all victims of land grabbing to file reports at City Hall from Monday.

“I wish to urge anyone who might have fraudulently lost parcels of land or properties to report to my office for quick action. Already we have repossessed hundreds of acres of land which were grabbed through fake rates claims or upon expiry of lease,” he stated.

His sentiments came after an elderly Asian woman broke down in tears before him after narrating how she was evicted from her two and half acres land in Loresho estate by land grabbers.

“I’m saddened by the case of this woman. My office will investigate the matter and ensure the land is reverted back to the rightful owner,” he said.

Sonko pledged to investigate the case and deliver justice to her and all other victims of land grabbing.

At the same time, the Nairobi Governor assured city residents that the demolition of structures along road reserves and along schools will be done in a humane way to avoid losses of properties.

“The exercise will be done in humane way and I urge residents to relocate to safer grounds to avoid loss of properties during the exercise,” he said.

This comes a day after the Governor supervised demolition of a perimeter wall on a grabbed public play ground in South C estate to pave way for the construction of a road in the area.

The chairman of the Sikh Community, Guedeep Singh Flora, said that Sonko is doing a great work and he should be given support so that he can deliver what he promised his people during the campaign period.