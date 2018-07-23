Senator Cheruiyot wants Tuju to apologise over Mau eviction remarks

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has criticized Jubilee Party Secretary-General General Raphael Tuju for what he termed as unlawful support of evicting people living on the outline of the Mau forest.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Cheruiyot called on Tuju to apologise to the people of Mau, reminding him that they supported the Jubilee Party and President Uhuru Kenyatta in last year’s elections.

“The very spot which our President stood a few months ago campaigning is now being declared as forest land and their inhabitation illegal. Tuju owes the good people living in Mau an apology for appearing to sanitize what is obviously a gross violation of human rights,” said Cheruiyot.

He called on President Kenyatta to intervene and stop police officers from allegedly harassing the people of Mau Narok.

“The officers who committed these heinous acts on innocent women and children in Mau Narok must be brought to book. Police brutality should not and can never be condoned; they have not only let our party leader the President down but also opened to ridicule his very noble efforts at conserving our water towers,” he said.

On Sunday, Tuju told journalists that the government must do what it has to do to save water catchment areas and that the boundary had been set by a multi-agency team must be respected.

He condemned Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, terming his comment opposing the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from Mau Forest as personal.

“Our script as the government is the same. So, if a member of the Legislature, even if it is the Leader of Majority in the Senate comes with a different position, definitely the position of the Executive prevails. And we are very clear on this,” outlined Tuju.

Murkomen had continually argued that some junior government officials were going against President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto by evicting people from Mau Forest.