Senate team demands Matiangi’s presence over Solai dam probe

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – The Ad hoc Senate Committee investigating the Solai Dam Tragedy says the Interior and National Government Coordination Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi should appear before it Wednesday after he failed to honour an invitation.

Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick ole Ntutu said the CS was not able to come to the meeting with the Senate Committee which he had last week committed to honour because he was attending the National Security Advisory Council meeting.

The Committee’s chairman Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior said the committee wanted to hear the CS after he made some remarks attacking the conduct of the Committee while he was addressing a public baraza in Kisii County on Friday.

Matiangi is quoted in various news outlets warning elected leaders and citizens against harassing, humiliating and intimidating his administrators.

Mutula said the committee wanted the Interior CS input on action he has taken on allegations that Nakuru County Commissioner was forcing victims to sign indemnity form in exchange for payouts ranging from Sh100,000 to Sh1 million.

The committee is expected to adjourn Thursday to begin writing its report.