Section of Narok MPs say they support Mau evictions

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Two Members of the National Assembly from Narok County have warned politicians against using the ongoing Mau Forest evictions to incite residents against each other.

Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoiyo and Nominated MP David ole Sankok said they firmly support evictions by the government.

“We elected leaders of Narok County want to state categorically that we fully support the government’s effort to conserve the water towers and moving people who are living beyond the cutline. However, we request that they are moved in humane manner,” said Tongoiyo.

The MPs said the elected leaders must be cautious with their utterances because land issues are emotive.

“We want to call on leaders who are visiting or have visited the area, be it in Narok South or West to avoid making statements that may cause tribal tension because the Mau issue is neither tribal nor political,” urged Sankok.

He demanded that the government should compensate residents who hold legitimate title deeds and called for the prosecution of all land and forest officers who facilitated the matter.

“There are those who were duped into buying land there and they have genuine documents, I ask the government to look into the matter and see how they will be reimbursed and those who were involved be held accountable,” he said.

They were reacting to sentiments made by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen on Saturday, after he led 10 Rift Valley politicians in visiting evictees at Kitoben area of Narok South Constituency and told them to return to their homes.