Samburu Governor says lack of funds derailing projects, blames Treasury

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 30 – Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has attributed the snail pace of development in the county to late disbursements of funds from the National Treasury, claims which have yet again reignited the blame game between the Governors and the National Treasury.

Appearing before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee on Monday, Lenolkulal said his County has an outstanding of pending bills amounting to Sh750 million shillings, a fact he largely linked to the sluggish nature from the part of the National Treasury in disbursing the funds.

“Pending bills are hurting the county enterprises but it is not our wish to have these enterprises suffer but it’s because our hands are tied and with the limited resources there is nothing much we can be able to do,” said Lenolkulal.

The Governor told members of the Senator Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay) led committee that the County has now been forced to focus on only paying salaries of the county staff.

“2017/2018 financial year has been the worst year in terms of disbursements. As a County we have been forced to dealing only with salaries of the county staff,” he said.

The so now predictable excuse from the part of the Governors forced Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo ask other members to solve the matter once and for all.

“We need a meeting between the Council of Governors, the National Treasury and senate to iron these issues so that we forestall the disappearances of public money through these fronts,” she said.

Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi demanded the governor to explain the kind of policy intervention that may save counties from disruptions whenever there is an Ifmis shutdown.

Governor Lenolkulal said the county has been forced to live from hand to mouth because the monthly disbursements it receives hardly goes beyond the recurrent expenditure.

The Governor told members that the County on numerous occasions experiences challenges with the ifmis system because it is constantly on shutdown mode.

He argued that the system always experiences an overload and connectivity in the last two weeks of every financial year due to heightened transaction as the county does not benefit from the fiber connectivity.

In an effort to resolve the perennial clash between Governors and the National Treasury, Lenolkulal proposed that counties should be allocated money on a quarterly basis and not monthly as was the case before, saying this was the main reason behind the huge bill.

The proposal however sparked fury from Samburu Senator Steve Lelegwe who demanded the Governor to explain the information of the suppliers and the projects done for purposes of audit by the Senate.