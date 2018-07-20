Sakaja warns Jubilee leaders against undermining the President

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 20-Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has condemned a section of Jubilee Party leaders whom he accused of undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decisions and actions.

In a statement, Sakaja said President Kenyatta’s directives on the fight against corruption, lifestyle audit and Building Bridges Initiative with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga must be respected.

“The directives of the president as the leader of the Jubilee Party must be respected by members of the Party, especially those in leadership. We must solidly support his plans and initiatives and any issues arising from these should be dealt with internally,” he said in the Friday statement.

The Nairobi Senator further said that those who will continue undermining the President’s leadership will no longer be acceptable within Jubilee urging leaders to desist from undermining the President’s actions.

Several leaders have lately made statements largely understood to mean they do not support the president’s agenda, with some like Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen saying the lifestyle audit ordered by the president is not backed by law.

Others like Oscar Sudi of Kapseret constituency have publicly implied that the lifestyle audit is targeting Deputy President William Ruto, who recently announced that he is prepared to be audited.

On Thursday, Murkomen , while speaking in Narok County blamed the handshake between President Kenyatta and Odinga as the reason for Mau Forest evictions.

“I am speaking here as a representative of the government and I am waiting to see who will contradict me. We will distribute iron sheets here to enable people re-build their houses,” he said.

But Sakaja in a rejoinder said the utterances were in bad faith.

“The claim by the Senate Majority Leader that part of memorandum of the handshake between the two leaders includes eviction of Kenyans from the Mau forest is disingenuous, underhand and disrespectful to the president,” Sakaja said.

He further said the continued attacks against Odinga by Jubilee leaders is directly undermining the efforts by the President to unite the country across all the political parties as well as derailing his plan to create an enabling environment for the implementation of his legacy under the Big Four Agenda.