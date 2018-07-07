Ruto says govt will work with leaders irrespective of their parties

KWALE Kenya Jul 7 – The Government will continue to work with all leaders irrespective of their political persuasions to implement its development agenda for the country, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

Ruto said it is through unity and teamwork that the Government can implement its Big Four agenda-manufacturing, access to healthcare, affordable housing and food security.

Speaking in Vanga grounds in Kwale County, on Saturday, Ruto said there was no need for some people to be scared by the ongoing unity among leaders from diverse political backgrounds as it was simply meant to accelerate development at the grassroots across the country.

“Some leaders should not be scared in the ongoing unity and teamwork among Jubilee and Opposition leaders on matters of development because we are embracing all Kenyans whether they voted for us or not,” said Ruto.

The Deputy President said it was his constitutional duty to help the president in implementing the Government’s agenda and especially the promises they made to Kenyans during the last General Election.

“What I am doing is what I was elected to do and I wonder why some people are complaining. I have not complained about other people’s work. Everyone should do his or her work,” said Ruto.

He said time for elections and politics was over, saying it was an opportunity for leaders to focus their energies on matters of development.

Present were MPs Suleiman Dori (Msamweni), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Sharrif Athman (Lamu East), Gertrude Mbeyu (Women Rep, Kilifi), Lydia Haika (Women Rep, Taita Taveta), Christine Zawadi (nominated), Hiribae Buya (Galole), Owen Baya (Kilifi North) and Aisha Jumwa (Malindi.

Others were Jones Mwaruma (Taita Taveta), Kazim Tandaza (Matuga), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Andrew Mwadime (Mwatate) and Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mungaro (Lands).

The Deputy President, at the same time, warned chiefs and their assistants that they risked being arrested if they failed to ensure all parents in areas under their jurisdictions failed to take their children to school.

He said the Government was investing a lot of resources in the development of education, urging parents to ensure they took their children to school.

“Chiefs who fail to ensure parents take their children to schools will be arrested. We have invested a lot of resources in the sector and parents should take advantage of the situation,” said Ruto.

Ruto said the Government has set aside Sh 500 million for phase two and three of the last mile electrification project in Kwale County.

He said the Jubilee Administration connected 50,000 households to electricity up from 16,000 in 2013 in Kwale County, adding that 15,000 more households are expected to be connected in the next two years.

“Our focus is development. We want to engage in projects that can improve the lives of the people,” he said.

The leaders said no amount of intimidation can stop them from working with the Government for the sake of development.

Jumwa said Coast leaders were simply embracing the handshake that was initiated by President Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga.

“I am working with Deputy President William Ruto because my party leader Raila Odinga embraced handshake with President Kenyatta. He (Raila) said it’s over; it’s water under the bridge, we need to work together and focus on the future. That’s what we are doing and there should be no problem with this,” said Jumwa.

She said Coast leaders have resolved to support the Government as the only way to address the challenges facing the people.

“We are tired of leaders engaging in empty rhetoric at the expense of development. That’s why we want to work with those who are committed to solving problems facing our people,” said Jumwa.

Dori who is also the Coast Parliamentary Group chairman said they will continue to work with the Government for the sake of development in the region.

“We are working together on matters of development. Time for elections is over and that’s why we are embracing unity and teamwork in solving peoples problems,” said Dori.

Mwashetani said the development tours that were being done by the Deputy President were not different from the ones he did between 2013 and 2017.

MP Baya told the coastal people to change their tack on matters of development by working with the Government, saying they have not benefitted all the years they have supported leaders who end up being in Opposition.

“We have to organize our house as Coast people so that we be part and parcel of the next government,” said Baya.