Public invited to submit memoranda on PSC Chair nominee

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – The public is being urged to submit memoranda on the suitability of the nominee to the position of Chairperson to the Public Service Commission (PSC) Stephen Kirogo.

Through a statement, National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai stated that the public may do so through written statement on oath.

“Pursuant to Section 6(9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011, the Committee now invites interested members of the public to submit any representations by written statement on oath (affidavit) with supporting evidence contesting the suitability of the said nominee for appointment of office,” he said.

He indicated that they are supposed to also provide supporting evidence contesting the suitability of the said nominee for appointment to the office.

Kirogo is set to be vetted by the Committee on Administration and National Security on the 30th of this month.

“The nominee should bring along his original academic and professional certificates, National Identification card and other relevant documents and testimonials,” he added.

He further stated that Kirogo should bring letters and clearance certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and any of the Credit Reference Bureaus(CRB).