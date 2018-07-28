President Kenyatta meets Daniel arap Moi, Gideon in Kabarak

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday called on retired President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak home in Nakuru, where they held a closed-door meeting.

A statement from retired President Moi’s office said the brief meeting which centred on the unity of the country was also attended by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta today paid a courtesy call to His Excellency Mzee Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak home. President Uhuru wished Mzee Moi well. Mzee Moi, on the other hand, thanked President Uhuru for steering the country towards the path of unity,” read the brief statement.

President Kenyatta was in Nakuru to attend the burial of the wife of former Kenya Defence Forces Deputy Chief Lt-Gen Joseph Kasaon.