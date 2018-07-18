Pre-trial conference for NYS suspects in Sh468mn case resumes Wednesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – The pre-trial conference for more than 40 suspects linked to the loss of Sh468 million at the National Youth Service (NYS), is due to take place on Wednesday.

The session had been postponed after the defence lawyers stated that they had not been served with documentation in good time, making it difficult for them to prepare for the case.

Each suspect had been granted hefty bail terms after Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti directed that they deposit Sh1 million in cash, a Sh5 million bond with sureties of Sh2 million.

The case has ten different files and some suspects are yet to be granted bail after moving to the High Court to have their terms reviewed.

Lawyers representing the suspects said they were supplied with documents without an inventory list- and needed more time to prepare.

Those charged include former PS Lillian Omollo, ex-NYS Director General Richard Ndubai and former finance director Wellington Lubira.

Their lawyers said they were concerned that the prosecution had yet to rectify charge sheets in which some suspects’ names were wrongly listed.