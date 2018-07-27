Policeman killed in Mpeketoni Al Shabaab attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Police are in pursuit of suspected Al Shabaab militia after they killed an officer in Mpeketoni, Lamu County.

The attack occurred on Thursday afternoon as the officers were returning to their duty post from the Lamu Law Courts.

Police said two other officers were seriously injured in the gun attack which took place between Ndeu Varea and Milihoi.

The police vehicle was driven by Hamisi Msafiri.

“On board the police Land Cruiser were Fatuma Wasiku, Welton Sang, Bentine Kudoyi and Benjamin Njue. During the incident Kudoyi was fatally injured while Hamisi and Njue suffered several gunshot wounds.”

They further pointed out that the militia then set the vehicle ablaze before escaping into the nearby Boni forest.