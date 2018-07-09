Police probe killing of girl by sibling over Sh800 in Nakuru

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 9 – Police in Njoro, Nakuru County are investigating the killing of a class three pupil from Larmudiac Primary School who is said to have died after she was beaten by his brother for allegedly stealing Sh800.

According to neighbours, the girl’s body bore injuries suspected to have been caused by a blunt object.

The girl reportedly stole Sh800 but after she was accosted by her elder, brother she returned Sh300 prompting him to beat her up.

Her parents attempted to block concerned neighbours from accessing their homestead after they demanded to know the whereabouts of the girl.

Neighbours stormed the house and found the girl lying on a bed but the parents appeared unmoved, as they were busy taking lunch and had not reported the matter to police or the area chief.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers from Njoro arrived at the scene and took the body to Egerton University Funeral Home.

They also arrested the girl’s parents who underwent questioning at the Njoro Police Station.

The suspect who is said to be a second-hand clothes dealer is still at large and police have launched a manhunt for him.

Njoro Police Chief Charity Dorcas said that investigations are underway in order to unearth what exactly happened.