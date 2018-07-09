Police issue warning to students who commit arson, other crimes

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned students against engaging in the destruction of school property as this will be reflected in their certificate of good conduct when they apply for one.

The investigative agency stated that it is archiving and consolidating charges that may be preferred against each student in Primary and Secondary schools, colleges and universities who may be engaged in crime.

Through its twitter account, it pointed out that “this will be a permanent criminal mark that will affect the student’s future especially when seeking employment.”

“Let each student be informed that it will automatically be reflected on the Police Clearance Certificate (Certificate of Good Conduct) when such student will apply for one,” it stated.

Some of the crimes outlined include armed and unpeaceful demonstrations, arson, use of drugs, cyber bullying assault of any degree, drunkenness or any reported crime of any kind.

The warning came even as two students suspected to be behind the burning of a dormitory at Chulaimbo Boys Secondary School in Kisumu West were arrested.

Area Police boss Winston Mwakio said the boys are being held at the Maseno Police station and are assisting with investigations.

Elsewhere, in Karachuonyo sub county of Homa Bay, students of Oriwo Secondary School are headed home Monday morning after the school was closed due to a fire in one of the dormitories Sunday night.

Lamudiac Secondary School in Njoro has also been closed after students went on the rampage Sunday night.

Students in Rohi Girls Secondary Schools in Kiamunyeki also held demonstrations in an incident whose cause is yet to be established.

Kisumu County government will on Monday meet county education stakeholders to discuss the wave of unrest in schools.

The County Deputy Governor Mathews Owili stated that the trend is worrying and a solution must be found.

Owili said the damage will eventually be passed over to the parents who are already overburdened by high school fees.

So far, a number of schools in the county have been closed after students destroyed school property.