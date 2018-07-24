Police in Nakuru impound bhang valued at Sh1.2mn

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 24 – Police in Nakuru have impounded a consignment of bhang valued at Sh1.2 million.

Nakuru East Deputy County Commissioner Harman Shambi said police attempted to stop the car that was ferrying the haul but the driver refused to heed the directive.

The officers pursued the car but the driver and his passenger detoured inside the farms in Mbaruk area and escaped on foot.

He said the bang could have been from Western Kenya or neighbouring countries.

“Police will investigate to find out the origin and the owner of the consignment,” said the administrator.

He said police in Nakuru were vigilant and will not allow drugs to be ferried through the county.

Shambi urged parents to take care if their children because peddlers were targeting youths and school going children.