Police battle traders protesting harassment by Nairobi County officials

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12- Traders at Wakulima Market continued to engage police in running battles for the second day, paralyzing activities on the busy Haile Selassie Avenue.

Trouble started on Wednesday when officials of the market were arrested while trying to protest the forceful eviction of hawkers who operates along the walkway, causing heavy human traffic and congestion.

Police engaged the traders in battles, often lobbing teargas canisters to disperse them, with some turning their anger on motorists and pedestrians.

Goons took advantage of the confusion and could be seen preying on pedestrians caught up in the melee.

“Release our officials,” they were heard demanding.

Hours later, calm returned in the area, but tension remained high, as a section of the traders vowed to remain put until all their officials are released.

“We will not be fatigued since our rights are well enshrined in the constitution,” James Wangai, a wholesale trader at the market asserted.

According to Wangai, police had on Tuesday attacked both hawkers and licensed traders, in what he termed as an outright case of impunity.

“What did the officials and other traders within the market do to deserve this?” he wondered.

As the protests continued, some traders were counting their losses, with the hope the crisis will not continue.

Mercy Nyambura said most goods in the affected market are easily perishable.

“We have fruits and watermelons yet to be sold because of the violence. Why can’t they dialogue over whatever issues they have?” an irritated Nyambura asked.

Their grievances range from harassment by the county enforcement officers, whom they accuse of extortion, to what they term as unreasonable operating rates.

Those who spoke to Capital FM News accused a section of the county enforcement officers of being notorious in asking for a bribe, whether one has committed an offence or not.

“They don’t care whether a person has sold anything or not,” a trader, who says he is a victim said.

A police officer sustained injuries and several pedestrians during Thursday’s protest.