Petrol price up Sh3.39 in latest review

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – The cost of super petrol has risen further this month and starting midnight will retail at Sh112.20 per litre in Nairobi, until August 14.

In the latest pump price review by the Energy Regulatory Commission, the cost of Petrol has risen by Sh3.39 per litre while diesel and kerosene have gone down by Sh0.35 and Sh0.14 per litre respectively.

The commission said the move was attributed to a rising average landed cost of super petrol, diesel and kerosene.

“Average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 5.54 percent, diesel decreased by 1.11 percent and kerosene went down by 1.91 percent,” the ERC said in a statement.

In Nairobi, a litre of super petrol will retail at Sh112.20, diesel at Sh103.25 and kerosene at Sh85.73, while the maximum pump price for super petrol in Mombasa has been set at Sh108.90, Sh99.96 per litre for diesel, and Sh82.94 for Kerosene.

In Kisumu, the retail price of super petrol has been capped at Sh114.12, diesel at Sh105.39 and kerosene at Sh87.61.

In Nakuru, motorists will pay Sh112.87 for Super Petrol, Sh104.14 for diesel and Sh86.54 for kerosene per litre, while residents in Eldoret will part with Sh114.05 per litre of Super Petrol, Sh105.39 for diesel and Sh87.61 for kerosene.