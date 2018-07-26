People living on Kenya Power, Railways land reserves get ultimatum

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – People living along land reserves belonging to Kenya power and Kenya Railways have until the end of July to move before the impending removal of illegal structures.

According to the Secretary for National Building Inspectorate Moses Nyakiongora the people living and operating in the said areas were issued with a notice to move voluntarily to avoid human risk and loss or damage of property.

“In order to avoid human risks like injuries, loss of life and damage of property associated with Railway operations and high voltage electricity lines, I hereby want to notify you the intended removal of all structures located along Kenya Power and Kenya Railway reserves as from the 1st of August,” said Nyakiongora.

He further said upon the expiry of the notice on Wednesday next week, any structures or property that will be found on the specified corridor will be demolished.

Areas that are located along the reserves and are facing imminent demolitions include Kaloleni, Makongeni, Mbotela, Mutindwa, Dandora and Kenyatta University around Kamae.

There has been a series of demolitions of illegal structures across the city with the recent one being Kibera that saw over 10,000 residents rendered homeless to pave way for the construction of Langata-Ngong road.

Other key demolitions have happened in Muthurwa and Fedha markets that have also left hundreds of traders jobless.

The County Government of Nairobi has however maintained that they will not relent in getting rid of illegal structures.