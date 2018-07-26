Ongwae, Nyangarama survive appeals against their poll wins

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 26 – Kisii Governor James Ongwae has survived an election appeal against him after the Appeal Court ruled that he should remain in office.

While making the ruling, Justice Kathurima M’inoti stated that the appeal lacked merit.

Two voters; Makori Onsando and Francis Mochoge, filed the appeal after their dissatisfaction with Justice Helen Omondi’s judgment that upheld Onhwae’s victory.

The two were challenging Ongwae’s election over claims that the governor’s election was not conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

And in Nyamira, Governor John Nyangarama is off the hook as the appeal seeking to nullify the High Court ruling upholding his victory was also dismissed for lacking merit.

While reading the ruling, Justice Stephen Gatembu stated that the appellant Walter Nyambati added no new evidence in the case.