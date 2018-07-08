No community owes me anything, says Ruto in 2022 debate

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has said no community owes him any debt referring to the raging debate of Central Kenya perceived obligation to vote for him in 2022, for his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta in the last two elections.

Speaking Sunday during a church service at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, Ruto said claims that a certain community has his political “debt” is unfounded.

Instead, Ruto said what Kenyans owe each other is the debt of love, unity and working to make the country progressive and prosperous.

“There has been debate doing rounds on who owes who what…but we only have the debt of loving one another and working towards transforming Kenya,” he said, backing his statement from a scripture in the Bible.

“I want to remind leaders in Kenya what Paul in Romans 13:8 which says ‘owe no man nothing expect the debt of love for one another’. That’s the debt that all of us have.”

The debate on the perceived debt by the Kikuyu community to him and the Rift Valley at large has nearly divided the ruling Jubilee Party down the middle, with leaders from Ruto’s community accusing their counterparts from Central Kenya of plans to abandon the DP on his quest to succeed President Kenyatta at the end of his second and final term in 2022.

Ruto is also serving a second term as Deputy President, having been in the same ticket with Kenyatta.

While Kenyatta remains silent over the matter, leaders loyal to him, like Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe have openly warned their lieutenants to stop campaigning because “we are far away from the election”.

Ruto’s close allies like Kipchumba Murkomen, the Senate Majority Leader kicked the storm of the controversy when he dismissed a lifestyle audit on leaders called by President Kenyatta as not backed by any law, with insinuations that it is crafted to target Ruto so as to curtail his presidential ambitions.

Jubilee leaders are particularly, incensed by Ruto’s tours across the country, accused him of campaigning instead of pushing for the Jubilee government’s agenda of fulfiling its campaign pledges–including President Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda aimed at sealing his legacy when he leaves office.

But Ruto, has insisted that he is not campaigning, saying he is out to launch development projects.

Signs that he is out campaigning are however, read out from the leaders who accompany him to such meetings because they openly campaign for him.

Ruto is also understood to be unhappy with the dalliance between President Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga after a handshake between the two leaders in March when they pledged to work together.