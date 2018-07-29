NGOs urge amicable solution to Mau evictions

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The National NGO Council has called on leaders from Narok, Kericho and others neighboring counties to come together and amicably settle the issues of Mau evictions.

Council Chairman Stephen Cheboi urged the elected leaders from the regions against using the issue to seek cheap publicity and preach hatred among the Kenyans.

The Mau issue has threatened to split Jubilee, with mainly Kalenjin MPs from the North Rift accusing the government of evicting people from land that was given to them.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen last week told Mau evictees to stay put until they are compensated.

But Maasai leaders on Friday met in Narok to support the evictions, and called on Narok County Commissioner George Natebeya to forge ahead and ensure that all those who have encroached on the forest are evicted.