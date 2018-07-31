MPs to meet Nairobi Women’s Hospital boss over Moi Girls rape results

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – The departmental Committee on Education and Research will on Tuesday meet with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nairobi Women’s Hospital regarding the medical examinations on the victim of the alleged sexual assault incident at Moi Girls School, Nairobi.

This follows the exoneration of the male teachers after the samples taken from them did not match those from the girl who told detectives that she was defiled inside her dormitory.

All the male workers including the drama teacher were vindicated following the test results that were released by the Government Chemist.

The rape incident drew public outcry and saw Principal Jael Mureithi forced into early retirement and the board of management disbanded.

After the incident, the government ordered the demolition of illegal structures near the school and further ordered all male teachers and workers and their male relatives in the school at the time of the attack to submit samples for DNA testing.