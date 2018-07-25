MPs divided on need for CCTVs in secondary schools

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Members of the National Assembly were on Wednesday divided on the need for CCTVs in public secondary schools.

While some stated that the installations will help restore security and curb examination cheating, others are opposed to the move saying it is a waste.

The motion which was formulated following the recent rape incident at Moi Girls School in Nairobi seeks to ensure safety of students while in school.

“Honorable Speaker, it is not a matter of having CCTVs only. We have to engage psychologists all our schools,” stated Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi.

“I support this motion of the CCTV and I support the fact that apart from that, we should look at long term solutions and other factors that affect our students,” stated Geodfrey Otsosti who is a Nominated MP.

Those opposed to the move say it is an expensive venture because some schools do not have basic equipment and even classrooms which are vital in efficient learning.

“This motion has been precipitated by what is going on in our schools at the moment… the crime in our schools. CCTV is a good thing yes, but what is the priority? The priorities differ across the schools. There are some schools that do not even have laboratories. Some do not even have enough teachers,” Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi stated.

Through the motion, the security cameras are proposed to be controlled from a central point for easy access of information by police in case of any incident.