MP Kuria says handshake is working as he strolls in Kisumu town

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21- Kisumu city residents woke to a surprise visit by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Saturday, known for his fierce criticism to opposition Chief Raila Odinga during the just concluded electioneering period.

But since the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga, the legislator has toned down and is among leaders supporting the Building Bridge Initiative.

MP Kuria who took an early morning stroll in the streets of Kisumu was seen waving to excited locals while exchanging pleasantries with others.

“The handshake is real. The handshake is not going anywhere,” an excited Kuria said.

“We want to continue building bridges of understanding and bringing people together. I am very happy and pleased to be here in Kisumu.”

He said the building bridge initiative is crucial for Kenyans to freely work and visit any place, as it has been envisioned by the country’s founding fathers.

“The initiative is a God sent to save the country from tribalism and other ills,” he said.

To cement the new-found bromance between former Prime Minister and the President, he has committed to host Gor Mahia in Gatundu for a football match.

Kuria later joined other leaders for the thanksgiving ceremony for the ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng in Nyakach.

Leaders present include Kisumu Senator Fred Outa amongst others.