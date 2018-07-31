Matiangi to appear again before Senators over Ruaraka land

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi is on Tuesday set to appear before the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee to respond to issues raised by his Education counterpart Amina Mohamed over the Ruaraka land saga.

Controversy over the ownership of the parcel of land where two schools sit deepened further after Mohamed last week said the ministry does not have ownership documents.

The Committee led by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ has sought to know why Sh1.5 billion compensation was paid out when it is not known if the land is private or public.

Matiangi oversaw the Education docket at the time the payments were made, and he has always insisted the law was followed.

The matter is under active investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which has questioned several top officials – including Francis Mburu who claims ownership of the prime land.

The committee was however, not convinced by Mohamed’s responses which they termed ‘diplomatic’ and questioned the land acquisition process used, while accusing the ministry of not following due diligence.

Mohamed stated that her ministry is working to resolve controversies around the ownership of public schools’ land across the country.