Maranda High School closed indefinitely over students unrest

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 5 – Maranda High School has been closed indefinitely to avoid a possible strike by the students.

There was tension at the school after students gave a notice Wednesday evening that they would strike if their grievances are not addressed.

The issues they wanted addressed include waking up too early for dawn preps and going to bed very late. They also decry poor diet.

They also claimed that the new school principal does not listen to them.

20 Form three students who were accused of posting the strike notice on the school’s notice board have been suspended.

The County Director of Education Masibo Kituyi said that they decided to close the school indefinitely to avoid a possible strike.

Kituyi says education officials, teachers and board members to meet and deliberate over the issues.